Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand fares: Where else would you pay $280 for a cookie and a coffee?

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Air NZ's A320s opeate on its main trunk domestic network. Photo / Natalie Slade

Air NZ's A320s opeate on its main trunk domestic network. Photo / Natalie Slade

OPINION

Like banks, it’s much better if airlines are profitable. Failing banks hurt us all. Hard-up airlines can be can be shabby and worse, dangerous. But how big a profit is too big?

The Australian-owned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business