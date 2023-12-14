Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand faces tougher year as demand drops; airfares fall

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Airline bosses explain the result and challenges reaching it. Video / Air New Zealand

Airfares continue to fall as softer demand for travel is starting to bite further into Air New Zealand’s financial outlook.

Consumer Price Index data shows airfares fell 1.6 per cent in November from the previous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hola (again) to Wamos

Latest from Business