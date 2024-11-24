Air NZ expects earnings to drop in the first half. Photo / NZME

Air New Zealand expects its first-half pre-tax profit to be in a range of $120 million to $160m, down from $185m in the previous comparable half year, driven in part by aircraft availability.

These and other factors have impacted performance for the 2025 financial year to date, although the airline had taken steps to mitigate these challenges, it said in an earnings update today.

“In parallel, the airline continues to drive innovations and customer initiatives including updating its Seats-to-Suit offering and deploying live chat capability to reduce customer wait times and cost to serve.”

It said aircraft availability issues resulting from global engine maintenance delays have meant up to six Airbus neo aircraft and up to four Boeing 787 aircraft - 16% of the entire jet fleet - had been out of service across the first half of this financial year.

Based on current assumptions and recent discussions with engine manufacturers, the airline did not expect these availability issues to ease until early 2026.