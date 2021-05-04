Website of the Year

Air New Zealand doubles prices for unaccompanied minors

4 minutes to read
An AirBand for unaccompanied minors was introduced in 2015 and prices haven't gone up since. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Air New Zealand has doubled its fees for unaccompanied children on flights.

For children aged between 5 to 16 the charge per one-way domestic flight rises to $30 (and $45 if not booked in advance)

