An email purported to be from Air New Zealand call centre staff says they are living in a constant state of fear and anxiety as they deal with unrealistic workloads.

The anonymous email has been sent to the airline’s chief executive Greg Foran and chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh as well as other top executives, and even former Air NZ boss and Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon.

The “Air NZ Contact Centre employee group” say they wish to remain anonymous because in the past, individuals who raised concerns were subjected to adverse actions by team leaders and human relations, ultimately leading to their resignation.

Air New Zealand has been contacted for comment, but has previously said a move to have some contact centre services based out of the Philippines has been done to ease pressure on New Zealand staff.

Comment has also been sought from the E tū union, which represents some contact centre staff. More information has also been sought from the employee group.

There are more than 500 call centre staff directly employed by Air NZ or contracted by the airline.

The email says accolades for Air New Zealand as a great employer contrasted with their experience.

“Many of our colleagues within the contact centre are living in a constant state of anxiety, fear and frustration. The pressures and expectations placed upon us are unrealistic and burdensome, to the extent that many of us are experiencing distressing nightmares,” the email says.

A “significant” number of employees, often just three to six months into their roles, are already seeking alternative employment opportunities.

“The numerous disruptions we encounter each month, ranging from rescheduled flights due to engineering issues, staff illnesses and other controllable factors, have left our customers justifiably upset and often directing their anger towards our consultants. This hostile environment is not conducive to a healthy workplace.”

The group says it has witnessed colleagues in tears and seeking help for their mental health concerns, which was an alarming indicator of the situation.

“It seems that, rather than providing the support we need, management is exacerbating the situation by demanding that consultants solicit top-tier feedback from irate customers and conclude calls within seven minutes.”

“Failure to meet these demands affects our key performance indicators and affects compensation.”

This approach raised questions about the company’s commitment to compassionate staff treatment.

“Can the mere engagement of an outside Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for mental health counselling absolve Air New Zealand management of its duty of care? We implore you to exercise compassion and consider the human aspect of our employment.”

The email, from a Gmail account, says that a member of management referred to contact centre staff as “supplies”.

“Does this accurately reflect how we are perceived by the organisation?”

The group asks why call-related key performance indicators are enforced when the fleet is unprepared, unforeseen challenges arise, and adequate training resources are lacking. There are an insufficient number of qualified trainers.

“This haste in training delivery is the primary source of recent anxiety and mental health concerns. Your focus on reducing wait times, possibly for media recognition or to divert attention elsewhere, has resulted in decreased wait times but, in most cases, tripled hold times exceeding 30 minutes for complex issues.”

The insufficient support to address these matters promptly exacerbates anxiety and mental health concerns, the email says.

Air New Zealand last month said it would use up to 100 call centre staff in the Philippines to handle digital and social media inquiries. Staff here would handle voice calls and complex inquiries, which have grown in number since the pandemic.

