Business

Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran: Covid pales into insignificance compared to climate change

7 minutes to read
Air New Zealand chief pilot David Morgan on the delivery of a new Airbus A320. Video / Air New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says passengers face having to "put their hands in their pockets" to help airlines tackle climate change, as moves speed up to make alternative fuel for planes mandatory

