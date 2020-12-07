Air New Zealand appoints Nikki Dines to replace Joe McCollum as chief people officer

The shakeup of Air New Zealand's executive staff continues, with an internal appointment as head of HR to replace Joe McCollum.

McCollum started at the airline in April and during his time more than 4000 staff have been axed as the effects of Covid-19 decimated the airline.

Nikki Dines will be the next chief people officer from February 1, next year facing one of the more challenging jobs at the airline. It was for years seen as one of the top places to work in the country and built a strong working relationship with unions - but that tie-up with the cabin crew group, in particular, has suffered severe damage this year.

Dines has been with Air New Zealand since 2013 and has held a variety of roles within the people, airports and pilots teams.

This includes leading Air New Zealand's pilot group as general manager pilots and her more recent role of general manager people – corporate, revenue and employee experience.

Chief executive Greg Foran said Dines has established a proven track record over the past seven years and is well respected for what she has achieved in her various roles with the company.



"Nikki is regarded as an outstanding leader with considerable airline knowledge and experience. Her promotion into the role is a credit to the depth of talent we have within the airline."

Dines has an LLB (Hons) and BA qualifications from the University of Auckland and, prior to joining Air New Zealand, she was a partner with LangtonHudsonButcher. She worked as an employment lawyer in New Zealand and Britain for more than 15 years.

An entry on the NZ Health IT websites says she led 1150 jet pilots.

Joe McCollum was brought in for nearly a year as Covid forced mass layoffs. Photo / Supplied

The site said in her role as general manager pilots she and her team implemented several initiatives focused on improving pilot gender diversity and creating a more inclusive culture, including an external strategy to promote aviation as a career to women.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association president Andrew Ridling said during the past five years pilots had developed a strong working relationship with her.

"She will be an absolute asset to the organisation and Greg Foran in that role. Both Nikki and Richard Thompson [new CFO] are two great additions to the executive team of Air NZ," he said.

Dines will replace McCollum who will shortly complete his fixed-term agreement and will be leaving the company in February to resume his consultancy practice. He is the founder of Joe McCollum Associates and worked at Spark previously.

"I want to thank Joe McCollum, who has played a critical role in helping Air New Zealand navigate the Covid-19 crisis and for getting us in a position to be ready to seize the opportunities ahead," Foran said.