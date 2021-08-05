Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Air New Zealand and Auckland International Airport downgraded by Jarden

6 minutes to read
IATA boss Alexandre de Juniac says that the Travel Pass is “key” to reopening borders safely. Video / CNN

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Following what was the worst year on record for air travel, the industry in New Zealand continues to be pounded, with suspension of the transtasman bubble just the latest blow.

And the phrase "shelter in

