Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air Canada returning with more flights as airline outlook stays strong

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Air Canada's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was used to fly between Auckland and Vancouver pre-Covid. Video / Air Canada

Air Canada has announced plans to boost seat capacity between Auckland and Vancouver by 20 per cent next summer.

The airline returned during the past summer after a pandemic pause, and says it will return

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business