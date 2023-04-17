Air Canada returning with more flights as airline outlook stays strong

Air Canada has announced plans to boost seat capacity between Auckland and Vancouver by 20 per cent next summer.

The airline returned during the past summer after a pandemic pause, and says it will return with even more seats in a seasonal service between October 31 and the end of March next year.

Starting with three flights per week during November, the service will increase to a record five flights per week from December – an overall 20 per cent increase in capacity on the 2022-23 season.

The decision to boost capacity was driven by strong demand this past summer.

“Last year we saw extraordinarily high demand for seats, driven in part by a desire for Kiwis to visit friends and relatives in North America,” said the airline’s general manager of Australia and New Zealand, Vic Naughton.

“We expect that demand to only intensify this year as more New Zealand travellers seize the opportunity to visit Canada’s world class winter attractions.”

Air Canada will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 298 seats, comprising 30 “Signature Service” business class lie-flat seats, 21 premium economy and 247 economy class seats. Economy class fares in early December are listed on the airline’s website at $1996 return.

Naughton said with Air Canada’s service arriving in Vancouver in the early morning, New Zealand passengers can be on the slopes of some of British Columbia’s ski fields on the day they arrive.

Air Canada expects further growth in the proportion of Kiwi travellers continuing beyond British Columbia to points across Canada and the United States.

“Vancouver International Airport (YVR) offers one of the world’s fastest and most hassle-free transit processes, with Air Canada passengers able to proceed to connecting flights without re-checking their bags or changing terminals.”

In addition, US-bound customers pass through US customs and immigration at YVR, enabling a quick exit once they arrive at their US destination.

Links to North America are growing as airlines restore more capacity after slashing it earlier in the pandemic. In June Qantas will fly three times a week between Auckland and New York taking Air New Zealand wing tip to wing tip on its flagship route. In October, Delta Air Lines will fly to the country for the first time. Delta will launch daily flights over summer between Auckland and Los Angeles in a move that will take on Air New Zealand head to head on a route the Kiwi carrier has had to itself with non-stop flying.

Other airlines including Hawaiian, Air Tahiti Nui and Fiji Airways are promoting more one-stop deals to the United States mainland.

Flights through the Middle East may also get more seamless with Qatar Airways working on restoring non-stop flights between Auckland and Doha using A350 aircraft. At present the airline flies via Adelaide with a Boeing 777 plane.

Good times still rolling at Air NZ

Air New Zealand, Jarden analyst Andrew Steele says the airline is set to exceed current profit guidance.

They say revenue per available seat kilometre and load factor performance have remained close to record levels and our forward long-haul pricing continues to show ongoing yield strength.

“Whilst the macroeconomic outlook is fragile and consumer confidence is near record low levels, AIR’s operating momentum remains strong,” he said.

Jarden has lifted its full-year profit before tax by 11 per cent from $497m to $553mn, above the top end of the airline’s own guidance of $450m to $530m issued in February.

Operating statistics for the second half of the current financial year indicate that Air New Zealand is on track to deliver similar revenue per available seat kilometre as first half short haul and long haul, up 41 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, versus the second half of 2019. Load factors remain at or close to five-year highs across all key markets.

Recent oil price volatility should have a limited impact on full-year fuel guidance.

While crude oil prices have bounced by 20 per cent off recent lows, jet fuel prices have increased by 9 per cent.

“With only two to three months left in this financial year, we see the risk to FY23 earnings from jet fuel as low given the likely hedge profile for the rest of the period.”