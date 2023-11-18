Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

AI outperforms conventional weather forecasting methods for the first time

Financial Times
By Clive Cookson
4 mins to read
Image / Getty Creative

Image / Getty Creative

Artificial intelligence has, for the first time, convincingly outperformed conventional forecasting methods at predicting weather around the world up to 10 days into the future.

The GraphCast AI model “marks a turning point in weather

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business