Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Agribusiness and Trade: 'Imaginary alliances' do our trade no good

By David Mahon
4 mins to read
Despite Chinese competition from NZ SunGold vines, Zespri can secure its brand's endurance when it builds its own presence in the Chinese industry. Photo / Supplied

Despite Chinese competition from NZ SunGold vines, Zespri can secure its brand's endurance when it builds its own presence in the Chinese industry. Photo / Supplied

There are always good arguments for trade diversification, but for a small, narrow economy like New Zealand's, the first concern is its own stability and commonwealth, not imaginary alliances with those who have little to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.