Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Agribusiness and Trade: Has offshore investment swamped our dairy sector?

By Tim McCready
8 mins to read
Last year Westland Milk, owned by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, announced a $70 million investment to construct a new lactoferrin plant at its Hokitika factory.

Last year Westland Milk, owned by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, announced a $70 million investment to construct a new lactoferrin plant at its Hokitika factory.

The allure of New Zealand’s dairy industry has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. The country’s reputation for high-quality dairy products and well-established supply chains has seen international investors increasingly drawn to the sector.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business