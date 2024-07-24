Agribusiness and Trade: Green tech boosts NZ farms, funds sustainable agriculture - Wayne NcNee

On one hand, our sector is rightly celebrated for being among the most emissions-efficient in the world, with highly productive animals predominantly living outside, grazing in paddocks, and with highly skilled farmers always looking for ways to find solutions and innovate.

On the other hand, farmers are also being told the sector needs to act quickly to further reduce emissions.

These are both true: We are highly efficient at farming, but we still need to act – because change is happening and fast.

Farmers abroad now have access to tools to help them cut greenhouse gases, most of which don’t work on our pasture-based farms, and because of this, some farmers and processors in California, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands argue they’re already more efficient than us.

This puts us at risk of being overtaken by our competitors in supplying global companies, our discerning international customers.

These companies, like Danone, Mars, Tesco and Sainsbury’s (and many others), have all set ambitious, global, science-based targets for emissions reduction through their supply chains and are looking to source their products from lower emissions farms. McDonald’s, for example, is working with the New Zealand beef sector to help accelerate its positive change on climate.

Simon Kenny, head of impact and communications for McDonald’s New Zealand, says New Zealand is a top 10 beef export market for Macca’s, making us strategically important in achieving global goals.

With McDonald’s science-based targets for absolute reduction in beef farm emissions, Kenny noted a whole value-chain approach is needed to make New Zealand beef as sustainably sourced as possible.

Nestle points to its science-based targets to cut emissions by 20% by the end of next year and 50% by 2030. Margaret Stuart, Nestle Oceania’s director of sustainability, says the company has to do what it can to minimise the impact of climate change and make sure vital ingredients are available in the future.

All this means climate change is a fundamental threat to our agricultural sector, and not just from changing weather but for our all-important trade economy too.

Our dairy, meat and wool sectors are expected to provide $35.6 billion in export trade revenue this year, not to mention employing tens of thousands of people. We send 95% of the milk produced here overseas, to more than 130 countries worldwide, as well as around 90% of beef and 95% of lamb.

Farmers are the backbone of our economy and the significance of our exports means we’re more affected by global trade winds than farmers overseas who produce solely for a domestic market.

At the recent Primary Industries Summit in Wellington, Vangelis Vitalis, New Zealand’s chief trade negotiator, said the vast majority of questions he gets from our trading partners are about the environment, animal welfare and climate.

They’re watching closely, and Vitalis said “AgriZeroNZ’s work is critical” to maintain such deals and win new ones, both of which protect our country’s economic future.

AgriZeroNZ was set up by the New Zealand government and major agribusinesses to ensure our farmers get the solutions they need to cut emissions and maintain their global competitiveness.

Our power is in our collective, with widespread industry support which includes a growing list of shareholders (from dairy co-ops, fertiliser companies to meat processors and banks) as well as other primary sector players and government.

We’re scanning the world for solutions, with $191m to invest in companies, local and offshore, which are developing tools that will work in a pastoral farming system and making commitments to bring their products to New Zealand. And there’s plenty in development – with new pastures, genetics, probiotics, and inhibitors, some of which can be delivered via a bolus that sits in the animal’s stomach, or rumen. There’s also pioneering research into methane vaccines. They’re all aiming to decrease methane production, some by up to 80%.

Wayne McNee.

So far, we’ve invested $29m in a range of potential tools for farmers. We’re taking calculated risks and significantly scaling-up efforts made to date, because as a collective, we know farmers can’t do this transition alone.

I speak to a lot of farmers in my role and many are keen to be early adopters of the tools. They want to see how they work and share that knowledge. Others ask me: “What difference can I make?”

The answer is a lot. Methane is a short-lived but potent greenhouse gas and it’s everybody working together that will really turn the dial on our emissions profile.

We recognise there is a very real and disruptive risk to our agricultural sector from the need to reduce emissions. But there is also an opportunity to stay among the most efficient producers in the world, if we can get the right tools to our farmers.

The coalition Government is committed to investing in practical tools and technology to reduce agricultural emissions, in a way that won’t reduce production or export revenue. That is our ambition, too.

Our pasture-based farming system gave us a head start in the emissions reduction race. We can’t afford to lose that advantage. We must show we’re making progress so we can maintain our global position and our compelling farming story.

We also need to make the system easier to allow new tools and technology to be used here and we’re collaborating with the Ministry for Primary Industries and Environmental Protection Authority on this, to support streamlining the regulatory framework. We’re also working closely with our strategic partner, the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

It’s an exciting time to be working in the sector, and based on what we’ve seen around the world, we’re optimistic farmers will have two or three tools to choose from by 2030 as part of an expanding toolbox to reduce emissions. I firmly believe if we invest, innovate and work together, we can use the latest science to have the best of both worlds.

We can keep farming animals in the paddocks, while utilising tools and technology to help us preserve – and hopefully even boost – our agricultural sector, our economy and way of life.

About AgriZeroNZ

The world-first public-private partnership is half owned by government through the Ministry for Primary Industries, and the other half owned by The a2 Milk Company, ANZ, ANZCO Foods, ASB, BNZ, Fonterra, Rabobank, Ravensdown, Silver Fern Farms and Synlait.

AgriZeroNZ is an advertising sponsor of the Herald’s Agribusiness and Trade report.