Agribusiness and Trade: Alternative strategies for success

The Green Party’s agriculture spokesman, Teanau Tuiono.

Imagine an entire rugby field covered in pine trees, all needed for just two animals. Kicking the climate ball to touch is just not an option.

Finding a solution to the climate crisis within agriculture is not a puzzle without answers.

It’s clear that relying solely on tree planting to offset emissions won’t suffice. Instead, a shift towards organics and regenerative agriculture holds the key to reducing the sector’s impact on the environment — including diversifying what we produce from the whenua.

For years, successive governments have prioritised quantity over quality, treating farms as mere factories. This approach has left our water contaminated, our land degraded and our planet warming.

Farmers have been ill-equipped to navigate climate and market shifts, while our communities lack secure and equitable food and fibre systems that are vital for their wellbeing.

Agricultural stability is intrinsically linked to a stable climate. After the carnage of Cyclone Gabrielle, the message is clear: recurring droughts and floods are detrimental to farming, regardless of location.

A report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment showed that to offset the methane emissions of a single dairy cow, a whopping 6000 square metres of pine trees would be required.

It’s imperative that the Government turns its attention to alternative strategies. Supporting organics and more regenerative methods for farming, along with phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertilisers and imported supplementary feeds, such as palm kernel expeller (PKE), are critical steps.

PKE and nitrogen fertilisers have become staples in intensive high-emissions farming, particularly within the dairy sector, not to mention the associated destruction of rainforests like the Borneo jungle. This approach worsens climate pollution at a time we should be reducing it.

It’s a far cry from the sustainable, grass-fed products New Zealand farmers are known for.

Beyond securing future food production, seizing the enormous opportunities presented by New Zealand’s agricultural sector is paramount. Global markets are increasingly favouring low-emissions products, necessitating a fundamental shift in our food and fibre production practices.

Organic and regenerative farming practices offer myriad benefits, including improved water and soil quality, sustainable food production that respects ecosystem limits, and protection against climate vulnerabilities.

The road to success lies in harnessing these benefits and ensuring the gains are equitably distributed. Success hinges on transitioning to low-emissions agriculture while supporting the growth of farming communities.

As change driven by climate shifts and other trends is inevitable, a just transition is essential to guide these communities through the transformation. This involves proactive planning in collaboration with farming businesses, unions, indigenous groups and impacted communities. It means providing accessible education and training, offering support for transitioning workers and ensuring equitable distribution of health benefits. It also requires a comprehensive understanding of how climate policies impact different population groups.

Some dairy farmers have discovered that reducing livestock numbers can actually be more financially rewarding, thanks to better pricing and reduced costs. Moreover, regenerative farming enhances organic content in soil, bolstering resilience against frequent droughts in a warming world.

To support farmers in this transition, alongside a phased reduction of nitrogen fertilisers, a regenerative farming fund would make a significant impact in our fight against the climate crisis. Additionally, it would create highly skilled, stable jobs within rural communities, fostering flourishing small towns.

