Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Against the tide: A2 Milk set to shine in a challenging market

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Infant formula companies are grappling with a decline in China's birth rate. Photo / Thinkstock

Infant formula companies are grappling with a decline in China's birth rate. Photo / Thinkstock

Infant formula marketer a2 Milk looks set to shine when it reports its first half result on Monday, despite a declining birth rate in its biggest market, China.

After a challenging 2023, the sharemarket has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business