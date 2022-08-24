Tupperware Australia will handle any warranty issues after the New Zealand business closes. Photo / Kenny Rodger

By RNZ

Tupperware is closing its New Zealand business after almost 50 years of selling its mainly plastic household products here.

Sales will continue until October 30 when it will cease trading. In a statement the company said some more of its range would arrive in Aotearoa in early September, with consumers being encouraged to contact their consultant or shop online.

In a statement, Tupperware - famous for its sales parties in Kiwi homes over the decades - said after it closed any warranty issues would be handled by Tupperware Australia.

From next Monday customers will not be able to earn any TupperPoints loyalty points and existing ones must be used before the end of October.

Tupperware was founded in the US in 1946 and before the advent of the internet it used a party plan structure with mainly women hosting gatherings to sell its products to those who attended.