Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during their OCR review media conference in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Adrian Orr, Reserve Bank Governor, is appearing before the Finance and Expenditure committee at Parliament this morning.

Orr told MPs said core Government consumption was declining after the big spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re managing that risk by making sure we retain a restrictive monetary stance,” he told Act leader David Seymour.

“It doesn’t seem plausible that fiscal policy is helping you in the next two years,” Seymour added.

Labour MP Helen White asked about the split opinions within the bank about the rates hike.

“On the division in the committee and the voting, there is no division, it’s a committee decision,” Orr said.

He said Minister of Finance Grant Robertson had no insight into the committee’s decision-making deliberations.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) yesterday raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points - taking it to 5.5 per cent.

Orr said the committee was confident it was being restrictive on aggregate spending.

“Our task is to achieve 1-3 per cent inflation,” he told Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

To do this, domestic spending had to be slowed, Orr said.

“And that is occurring.”

The RBNZ said it still expected 5.5 per cent as the peak for OCR. It anticipates cuts from the third quarter of 2024.

That call surprised markets with its softer, more “dovish” approach.

Following yesterday’s decision, ASB was the first major bank to lift its interest rates.

Its Housing Variable rate will move from 8.39 per cent to 8.64 per cent while the Orbit home loan rate will move from 8.49 per cent to 8.74 per cent.

National’s Finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis attacked Labour’s “mismanagement of the economy” after the RBNZ’s announcement.

“This latest interest rate hike may have been avoided if the Government had been more disciplined with its own spending and done more to take pressure off inflation,” she said.

“Instead, Labour’s mismanagement of the economy has delivered New Zealanders the toxic trio of high inflation, rising interest rates and looming recession.”