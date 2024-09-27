Advertisement
Adina hotel owner TFE partners with Heritage in Queenstown, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch deal

NZ Herald
A hotel in Queenstown is among those covered in the new agreement between TFE Hotels and Heritage Hotels. Photo / Chris McLennan, QueenstownNZ

A big accommodation company says its has teamed up with Heritage Hotels to refurbish five hotels in the next few years.

TFE Hotels says the move should send a positive signal to the local accommodation and tourism sector.

The deal applied to hotels including the Rendezvous Heritage Queenstown, Adina Citylife Auckland, Rendezvous Heritage Auckland, Adina CityLife Wellington and the Rendezvous Heritage Hotel in Christchurch, and covered more than 500 rooms, the companies said today.

Heritage Hotels managing director Jeffrey Tang said the partnership added value to New Zealand’s economy and hotel sector, and plans were underway to upgrade all five hotels over the next few years.

Tang said TFE had more than 50 properties in Australia, and ties to Singapore and Europe.

Heritage Hotels would also benefit from TFE Hotels’ global distribution systems and centralised service model, Tang said.

TFE Hotels’ Group chief operating officer Chris Sedgwick, said the partnership allowed TFE to establish a stronger presence in New Zealand and build a platform for future growth.

“Auckland and Wellington are key target markets for us, with our Adina and Travelodge brands already well established.”

TFE Hotels said it would also establish a New Zealand country office in Auckland.

The Heritage Hotel in Auckland is among those covered in the collaboration. Photo / Alexia Santamaria
Both companies said tourism was increasing after the setbacks of the pandemic.

Overseas tourist arrival numbers were up slightly in July compared to the same month a year earlier, Stats NZ said earlier this month.

Stats NZ said 221,800 overseas tourists arrived in July, an increase of 8000 from a year before.

The biggest increases were in arrivals from Australia and China.

