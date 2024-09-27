A hotel in Queenstown is among those covered in the new agreement between TFE Hotels and Heritage Hotels. Photo / Chris McLennan, QueenstownNZ

A hotel in Queenstown is among those covered in the new agreement between TFE Hotels and Heritage Hotels. Photo / Chris McLennan, QueenstownNZ

A big accommodation company says its has teamed up with Heritage Hotels to refurbish five hotels in the next few years.

TFE Hotels says the move should send a positive signal to the local accommodation and tourism sector.

The deal applied to hotels including the Rendezvous Heritage Queenstown, Adina Citylife Auckland, Rendezvous Heritage Auckland, Adina CityLife Wellington and the Rendezvous Heritage Hotel in Christchurch, and covered more than 500 rooms, the companies said today.

Heritage Hotels managing director Jeffrey Tang said the partnership added value to New Zealand’s economy and hotel sector, and plans were underway to upgrade all five hotels over the next few years.

Tang said TFE had more than 50 properties in Australia, and ties to Singapore and Europe.