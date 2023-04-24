Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Adidas goes local as it fights to overcome crisis in China

Financial Times
3 mins to read
A year ago, Adidas shook up its top management team in China, poaching Adrian Siu (pictured) from Cosmo Lady. Photo / Linkedin

A year ago, Adidas shook up its top management team in China, poaching Adrian Siu (pictured) from Cosmo Lady. Photo / Linkedin

Adidas wants to win back “the hearts and minds” of Chinese consumers with patriotic clothing lines to claw back share in its once-biggest growth market.

Adrian Siu, the German sportswear brand’s country manager for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business