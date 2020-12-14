Website of the Year

Adidas earmarks underperforming Reebok for potential sale

2 minutes to read

Adidas hoped Reebok could better compete with Nike in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

By: Olaf Storbeck

German sportswear group Adidas has signalled it is ready to sell Reebok, after years of attempting to turn round the underperforming US brand which it acquired in an ill-fated US$3.8bn (NZ$5.37bn) deal.

The rival of

