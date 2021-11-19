Ad agency Special Group eyes Wellington expansion

Special Group is set to open a new office in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Globetrotting Kiwi-owned ad agency Special Group is looking to expand its footprint in the local market by opening a new branch in Wellington.

The firm, founded 14 years ago, already has offices in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Los Angeles.

Founder and chief executive Tony Bradbourne says the plan is to open the office in the capital in 2022, although a location has not yet been selected.

"We're currently looking at three different office spaces and there are some amazing locations in Wellington," he told the Herald.

"Having an inspiring work environment has always been a hallmark of a Special office - we started in an old movie theatre in Kingsland, and Sydney is in an art gallery.

"This will be the third agency we've launched together under Covid restrictions after Melbourne and Los Angeles, but this time we'll wait until those Auckland borders open to decide the final location."

Bradbourne is yet to appoint any senior staff for the agency, saying he is currently on the hunt for a general manager, business director, strategic director, creative directors, creative teams and designers.

Bradbourne says he doesn't expect the Wellington office to be the biggest in the network, setting a relatively modest target of hiring 12 people in the first year.

Special already works with many clients based in the capital, including Kiwibank, Contact Energy and Education New Zealand, but this move signals an intention to expand its reach further.

Wellington is seen as a key location for agencies interested in working with Government clients.

Special Group has been on quite a run in recent years, winning a slew of industry awards and opening international offices.

At the height of the pandemic in October 2020, Special caught the market by surprise by launching an office in Los Angeles only shortly after opening its Melbourne office.

In addition to launching the Wellington office, Bradbourne also announced the launch of "The Special Pathways Programme," which is designed to provide paid internship and mentorship to Wellington youth as well as a national educational scholarship for Māori or Pasifika students.

Special Group also showed its ethical side earlier in the pandemic by being one of the only major ad agencies in the local market to return the wage subsidy sum of $200,000 it had received.