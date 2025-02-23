Accommodation helps drive ‘modest’ lift in retail activity

Accommodation sales values rose by 11% ($141 million) in the December quarter compared with the September quarter.

Retail activity saw a modest lift in the December quarter, driven by accommodation services, Stats NZ said today.

The retail trade survey showed the total volume of seasonally adjusted retail sales for the December quarter was $25 billion, up 0.9% compared with the September quarter.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales rose by 1.4% ($422 million) to $30b.

“In the December quarter we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” economic indicators spokesman Michael Heslop said.

Stats NZ’s retail trade survey measures the sales turnover and stock levels of a wide range of businesses that provide household and personal goods and services from retailers including petrol stations, supermarkets, department stores, cafes and restaurants and hotels and motels.