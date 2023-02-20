ACC to reject Pushpay takeover offer

Pushpay has become the subject of a $1.5b takeover bid. Photo / NZ Herald

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) says it will vote against the takeover offer for digital church donation company Pushpay Holdings.

In October last year Sixth Street and BGH Capital entered a scheme of arrangement to buy the company for $1.34 per share in a deal valued at $1.54 billion.

Sixth Street is a global investment firm and BGH Capital is an Australia and New Zealand-focused private equity firm.

Together, entities associated with Sixth Street and BGH Capital currently hold, in aggregate, 20.34 per cent of Pushpay.

ACC has been an investor in Pushpay since its listing on the NZX and currently owns 6.2 per cent of the total shares on issue.

An ACC spokesman said subject to there being no material change in market conditions or the NZD/USD exchange rate, ACC intends to vote against the acquisition of Pushpay at $1.34 per share by Pegasus Bidco Limited under the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

“ACC believes the bid price undervalues Pushpay and notes that it only just falls within the Independent Adviser’s valuation range.”

Earlier this month Grant Samuel & Associates, an adviser appointed by Pushpay to assess the offer, valued the church-management software company in the range of $1.33 to $1.53 per share.

Some shareholders expressed outrage when the board recommended the offer, saying it undervalued the company.

The acquisition price was 16.7 times underlying earnings, based on the midpoint of Pushpay’s guidance of US$56 million (NZ$86m) in the 2023 financial year.

Pushpay chairman Graham Shaw said the board had explored options for more than six months, including staying listed, and this was the best offer.

“It provides shareholders with an opportunity to accelerate a capital return, while also mitigating the risks and uncertainties that are otherwise involved in executing Pushpay’s strategic plan over time,” he said in a statement.

The board of directors said $1.34 was “an attractive price” and has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the scheme of arrangement.

A meeting to vote on the scheme will be held on March 3 in Auckland and online.