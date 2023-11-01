Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

ACC plugs $49m deficit: Where it made and lost money

Madison Reidy
By
5 mins to read
Crown entity the Accident Compensation Corporation has an investment fund aimed at making returns to cover the cost of future injury claims and keep a lid on the cost of levies paid. Photo / RNZ

Crown entity the Accident Compensation Corporation has an investment fund aimed at making returns to cover the cost of future injury claims and keep a lid on the cost of levies paid. Photo / RNZ

The Accident Compensation Corporation investment fund’s near-$1 billion holding in United States technology stocks and sale of Kiwibank helped boost its performance and plug the Crown entity’s multi-million-dollar deficit in the financial year just ended.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business