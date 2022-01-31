Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Aaron Dahmen: Inside New Zealand's 'cooked' rental market

4 minutes to read
The New Zealand rental property market can be demoralising for some people. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand rental property market can be demoralising for some people. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Aaron Dahmen

OPINION:

I got a new job over summer.

Full-time hours, and I didn't even need to apply.

To be honest, it was great work experience. I've never been faster at scrolling social media, writing up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.