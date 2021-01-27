A2 Milk's Susan Massasso to step down

A2 Milk's Susan Massasso is stepping down. Photo / File

A long-standing a2 Milk senior executive, Susan Massasso, will step down in April but will continue on as an adviser, the alternative milk company said.

Massasso, who is a2 Milk's chief growth and brand officer, intends to do more advisory work and to take up non-executive positions in the future, a2 said.

Having previously announced her intention to step down in late 2019, Massasso agreed to remain with the company and assist with the transition to a new chief executive following the surprise departure of Jayne Hrdlicka after less than 18 months in the job.

A2 Milk said Massasso had made a significant contribution to the development of the a2 Milk brand since she joined in 2013.

Interim chief Geoff Babidge will himself step down in February to make way for new chief executive David Bortolussi, whose appointment was announced in August last year.

Bortolussi's most recent role was group president - International Innerwear, HanesBrands.

He joined Pacific Brands in 2009, initially as chief financial and operating officer taking over as CEO in 2014, during which he restructured and transformed the business.

He had previously spent five years at Foster's Group, where he held the role of chief strategy officer responsible for corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions.

A2 Milk's share price has been under downward pressure due to Covid-driven disruption of the unofficial daigou trade channel from Australia to China.

The stock last traded at $11.50, well down on last year's high of $21.51.