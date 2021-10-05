A2 Milk share price drops after news of lawsuit

A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk's share price dropped by 3 per cent in morning trade after Aussie law firm Slater and Gordon filed a class claim against the company in relation to its disclosure over a nine-month period, when it announced four earnings downgrades.

By late morning, the stock was down 21c at $6.60 - well down from last July's record high of $21.51.

The claim, filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria, is being brought on behalf of shareholders who allegedly suffered losses after acquiring a2 Milk shares on the ASX and NZX between August 19, 2020 and May 9 2021, Slater & Gordon said in a statement.

The class action alleges that a2 Milk engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in breach of the Corporations Act.

The company is also accused of breaching continuous disclosure rules in posting four downgrades on September 28 and December 18 last year, and February 25 and May 10 of this year.

In a statement, a2 Milk said it had been notified that group proceedings have been filed.

"The company considers that it has at all times complied with its disclosure obligations, denies any liability and will vigorously defend the proceedings," it said.

"The company remains confident in the underlying fundamentals of the business and growth potential," it said.

The market took a dim view of some big share sales by directors and executives when the stock was just shy of its peak late last year.

Chair David Hearn sold 250,000 shares on August 24 for $20.31 per share, raking in just over $5m from the sale. And the then interim CEO Babidge reduced his holding from 400,000 to 300,000 shares, netting $2.037m.

Other executives also offloaded stakes but the biggest sell-off came from outgoing a2 Milk Asia Pacific chief executive Peter Nathan.

After exercising 800,000 options at 63c each, Nathan sold 750,000 shares between August 24 and 26 at an average of $20.12, for almost $15.1m.

The share sales took place within the allowable "window".