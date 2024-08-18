A2 Milk profit up by 7.7%, China performs strongly

Looking ahead, a2 said it expected revenue growth of mid-single digit per cent and ebitda margin to be broadly similar to those in 2024.

The company grew total infant formula sales by 4.6% despite a challenging China formula market that was down 10.7% in value.

“Conditions in the China IMF market remain difficult, impacted by the cumulative decline in China newborns over the past few years, increased competitive intensity, market-wide transition to new GB standard products and macroeconomic conditions,” the company said.

A2 achieved a top five brand position in the overall China IMF market, supported by increased marketing investment.

In its China label infant formula trade, there was growth of 9.5% and record market share in China-label IMF channels, with 3.5% market value share in mother and baby stores and 3.9% market value share in domestic online retail channels.

Chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi said the company continued to execute well against its growth strategy, primarily focused on the China market.

“A major highlight for the year was the successful launch of our upgraded China label infant milk formula [IMF] product,” he said.

“After several years of Covid-19 related disruption and market decline, we are pleased that our English label IMF sales stabilised in the first half and grew 6.9% in the second half.”