A2 Milk makes sweeping changes to US, Mataura Valley team

A2 Milk chief executive and managing director, David Bortolussi. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk has unveiled staff changes as it pursues a strategy of transforming its supply chain and accelerating the path to profitability for its US and Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) businesses.

Blake Waltrip, chief executive – USA – has decided to leave a2 Milk after seven years leading the US business.

Kevin Bush, currently executive general manager for Australia and New Zealand, will take over from Waltrip as leader of the US business in the role of managing director, USA.

“Kevin will focus on driving growth through innovation and accelerating the path to profitability in the US,” a2 said.

As a result of Kevin Bush’s appointment and relocation to the US, Eleanor Khor, currently chief strategy officer, will add to her existing role, taking on the leadership of a2 Milk’s Australia-NZ (ANZ) business, as managing director – ANZ and strategy, the company said.

Khor will focus on expanding the business in ANZ through innovation, including realising the potential of its new lactose-free product.

All changes to the leadership team level will be effective immediately.

A2′s managing director and chief executive David Bortolussi said Waltrip had led the development of the US business, successfully establishing the a2 Milk brand in the market.

In the South Island, A2 said Bernard May, chief executive of MVM, had decided to leave the company after seven years.

John Roberts had been appointed as interim general manager MVM to support a2 Milk’s chief supply chain officer, Chopin Zhang, to accelerate the transformation of the company’s supply chain.

“The focus will be on developing the company’s infant milk formula (IMF) manufacturing capability and utilisation through in-sourcing certain nutritional products and prioritising new product development at MVM,” Bortolussi said.

Roberts would bring significant infant formula manufacturing development and operational experience in New Zealand and China to MVM having held various leadership and consulting roles over his career at Yashili, Synlait Milk, Food Union, Nuchev, South Island Dairy and Westland.

Bortolussi said May was behind the vision and creation of MVM and played an integral role in bringing the manufacturing facility to life with a2 Milks’ strategic partner, China Animal Husbandry Group (CAHG).

Shares in a2 Milk last traded at $5.68 - down 8c.