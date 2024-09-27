A2 Milk has gone into a trading halt. Photo / NZME

A2 Milk has gone into a trading halt, at the company’s request, on both sides of the Tasman pending an announcement regarding a potential acquisition.

“Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, October 1, or when the announcement is released to the market,” ASX said.

Dual listed a2 Milk said it had asked for a trading halt to provide it with more time to respond to an ASX query and to inform the market regarding a potential acquisition.

The ASX had earlier asked for an explanation regarding a sharp rally in its share price.

In New Zealand, the stock gained 69c or 11.3% to $6.79.