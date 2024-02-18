A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi.

A2 Milk has lifted its first-half net profit by 15.6 per cent to $85.3 million - ahead of market expectations - despite a double-digit decline in China’s infant formula market.

The dual-listed company said its strong performance in China was supported by record levels of marketing.

A2 said it had stabilised English-label infant formula sales in the second half of 2023 after several periods of decline and had new products on the way.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (ebitda) were up 5.0 per cent to $113.2m with an ebitda margin of 13.9 per cent.

A2 finished the half with a cash position of $792.1m, up $34.9m on the June 2023 figure.

In its outlook, a2 said its full-year revenue growth guidance increased from low, to low-to-mid single-digit per cent on the prior year.

“Ebitda margin [is] expected to be broadly in line with FY23.”

A2 Milk chief executive and managing director David Bortolussi said the company continued to execute its growth strategy, primarily focused on the China market which now represented about 80 per cent of its total branded sales.





“After several years of Covid-19 related disruption and market decline, we are pleased that our “a2 Platinum” sales and the English label market have stabilised compared to the second half of 2023,” he said.



