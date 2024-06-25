Advertisement
A royal compromise: why the Government edged out the Covid inquiry chair

Kate MacNamara
By
6 mins to read
Professor Tony Blakely, an epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, will resign as chair of the New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 in November.

ANALYSIS

Make no mistake, a Royal Commission of Inquiry with two successive sets of commissioners, each with distinct terms of reference, and each to generate its own final reports is extraordinary.

We’ve seen

