A ‘‘hell of a decade’' - challenges at the pointy end of travel for Malcolm Johns

Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns finishes in the role at the end of the year and in 2023 will lead Genesis Energy. During his nine years at the airport there have been some tough times but it’s looking up for the aviation sector.

How would you describe 2022 for your business?

Our year started well, before Omicron saw travellers stay home for some months. Once this passed through, we saw borders reopening and domestic and international travellers return in strong numbers.

Demand has outstripped supply in aviation since. Airfares have been strong and our airline customers have built up cash again quickly.

The result was 2022 had its ups and downs, but was the year our sector moved out of the pandemic and a tough few years. For Christchurch Airport it’s been a hell of a decade - earthquakes, a tragic terror attack, the Port Hills fire and global pandemics.

How is your business planning to tackle 2023?

We seem to only do one speed these days - head on! Our whole team is just awesome and does great stuff every day.

2023 will be focused on the return of more international airline customers, progressing major strategic projects and navigating the economic head winds. We got through the pandemic without needing new equity or debt, so financially we’re in good shape to tackle these things.

What will be the major challenges and/or opportunities for your industry?

Christchurch has some fantastic new facilities now rebuilt and open after some years, so tonnes of opportunity ahead.

We have several big events booked in the city, so look forward to welcoming big groups to those. But we also know more and more people are coming to see and experience the ‘new-look’ things to do here.

How do you think the Government has handled the economy?

It’s clear there’s a job for every part of New Zealand and all New Zealanders to do to bring inflation under control. Fingers crossed all of us lean into this challenge together.

How do you think the National Party has performed in opposition?

Rather than critique performance, I send a shout out to all our politicians. Democracy is hard mahi, especially in a digital world, so hats off to all who take it on.

In my view, democracy is a precious freedom worth defending – and we can look across the world and see that playing out in many places. That’s another reason to love New Zealand and to preserve those behavioural norms that keep our democracy stable.

What are your predictions for 2023?

I am hopeful it will be the year we put earthquakes and pandemics behind us, and focus back on the big long-term issues and opportunities, while dealing with the nasty short-term ones.

What was the most interesting story of 2022?

Many people were interested by Christchurch Airport forming a partnership with Hamburg Airport to work together on further decarbonisation of airports.

Hamburg is the European leader in applying hydrogen within airport operations, and works with Airbus to assist the transition of aviation to more sustainable energy. Together, we have combined our knowledge to accelerate adaptation. Awesome!

What’s the worst mistake you’ve made in business?

I’d ask you: Mistake or lesson? I’ve learnt lots of lessons and I expect I’ll learn many more. If you repeat the lesson a second time, you can call it a mistake.

What would you rate as your greatest success in business?

Without a doubt, people. I often tell the airport team they are a bunch of awesome people doing amazing stuff, and over the past year our whole team has been supportive, flexible and just awesome.

They believe in a purpose bigger than the airport and they want what they do to positively impact their team, their city, our sector and our country.

They are genuinely world-class at what they’re doing and that’s why more than 40 airports around the world have asked us to partner with them, on everything from CO2 emissions reduction, waste and circular economies, water, social and commercial joint projects. I love that a small airport at the bottom of the world can be so globally involved.

Where and how are you holidaying this summer?

It’s been not just a big year, but a big decade, so summer holidays for me will be with family, friends and salt water in the Coromandel.



* The airport’s current chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson wil

l replace Johns as chief executive.