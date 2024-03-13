Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

$6m missing: Liquidators reveal suspicious transactions at failed Auckland crypto exchange Dasset

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Liquidators say "unexplained withdrawal transactions" have been identified. Photo / 123rf

Customers of failed Auckland crypto exchange Dasset, where some $6.3 million in deposits are missing, have had their worst fears confirmed in the liquidators’ six-monthly report, released overnight.

David Ruscoe and Russell Moore (both of

