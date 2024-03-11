Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$3m not yet due to Eke Panuku on ex-council headquarters The CAB

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Allan Young (left) of Eke Panuku with developer John Love of Civic Lane and Love & Co at The CAB apartments. Photo / Dean Purcell

Allan Young (left) of Eke Panuku with developer John Love of Civic Lane and Love & Co at The CAB apartments. Photo / Dean Purcell

A manager from Auckland Council’s property arm, Eke Panuku, says a developer’s company is not yet due to pay $3 million for the ex-Civic Administration Building, even though it is eight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business