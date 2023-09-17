Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$300m Bayswater Marina scheme appellants withdraw objections

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
A proposed layout of new apartments at the Bayswater Marina.

A proposed layout of new apartments at the Bayswater Marina.

Two appellants against Simon and Paula Herbert’s $300 million plans for 78 apartments on the landward area of the North Shore’s Bayswater Marina have withdrawn objections.

Takapuna Grammar School Rowing Club and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business