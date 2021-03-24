2degrees' owner considers NZX, ASX listing

2degrees chief executive Mark Aue. Photo / File

2degrees' Seattle-based, Toronto-listed parent company, says it is "exploring a partial public listing" of the telco on the NZX and ASX in the second half of this year.

Trilogy International Partners owns two phone companies: 2degrees here and NeuvaTel (trading as Viva) in Bolivia.

An insider told the Herald that an IPO had long been considered for 2degrees in NZ, but that NeuvaTel - weighed down by political instability and Bolivian government demands for free telecommunications sevices for many during the pandemic - was regarded as a millstone.

But Trilogy recently but NeuvaTel on the block, clearing the way for a local listing, and unlocking value in 2degrees. As things stand, the Toronto-listed Trilogy has a market cap of just C$84.6m ($91.1m).

A key issue will be how much debt is allocated to a spun-off 2degrees.

On November 11, 2020, Trilogy said its long-term debt had increased from the year-ago US$528.7m to US$567.9m.

2degrees' pre-tax profit rose 46 per cent to $28.6 million for its 2019 financial year - which coincides with the calendar year, and is the most recent period reported to the Companies Office. Statutory net profit was $86.3m thanks to a $57.6m tax credit on previous years' tax loses.

Ebitda was up 12 per cent to $147.5m.

Service revenue increased 4.5 per cent to $512m, but overall revenue dropped 9.7 per cent to $727.8m as a low-margin exclusive handset deal with Noel Leeming was phased out.

The telco, which launched in 2009, claims 1.6 million subscribers throughout New Zealand, including more than 500,000 pay monthly mobile customers and over 130,000 broadband customers.

"Alongside growth in consumer mobile and residential broadband, 2degrees continued to gain traction in the business market, recently surpassing 100,000 mobile business customers," the company said in a statement this morning.

Technology Users Association head Craig Young told the Herald this morning, "This is good news for New Zealand if the IPO goes ahead. New Zealand ownership is always welcome as they are then focused on this market and users here. It's also good for the company to be listed on our stock exchange and the profits to be invested and remain in NZ."

2degrees was founded by Tex Edwards, utilising discount 3G spectrum sold to the Hautaki Trust by the Crown. The iwi group retains a small shareholding, but Edwards was bought out by Trilogy.