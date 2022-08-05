2022 Hi-Tech Awards: Three gongs for Alimetry, McCrae honoured

Seequent was the big winner at the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards tonight, claiming the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category. The Gala Dinner in Wellington where the winners were announced was attended by a record crowd of close to 1100 including Prime Jacinda Ardern Minister and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.
The judges said, "Seequent is an outstanding Kiwi success story. The team has developed and deployed Kiwi technology to developers in over 100 countries around the world in a broad range of sectors, delivering advanced geoscience analysis and modelling to enable deeper understanding of the earth, and to promote economically and environmentally sound solutions. The company's reputation, growth, advanced technology and continued global performance sets it apart among the many excellent companies vying for this award."
Christchurch-based Seequent was sold to US firm Bentley Systems last year.
The other big winner was Alimetry, which makes advanced clinical solutions for investigating gastric disorders. They took home a record three awards, taking out the Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution and Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution categories.
New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs said it was great to hit so many highs this year. "Clearly, it's still been a challenge for some of our tech companies to physically get in front of their customers, but this hasn't stopped them from continuing to innovate and compete successfully on the global stage.
"The other key theme that comes through again from the finalists and winners is that New Zealand makes technology with purpose – caring for people, and the planet. Seequent and Alimetry are excellent examples of this – helping create a better tomorrow through technology," Downs said.
The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners:
Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever
Winner: Jamie Beaton
Highly Commended: Imche Fourie
Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good
Winner: GNS Science & NIWA
Highly Commended: Kara Technologies
IBM Most Inspiring Individual
Winner: Brooke Roberts
Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution
Winner: Alimetry
Highly Commended: Writer's Toolbox
Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Maori Company of the Year
Winner: Agrisea
Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution
Winner: Auror
Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product
Winner: Alimetry
Highly Commended: StretchSense
Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service
Winner: FirstAML
Highly Commended: Hnry
NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution
Winner: M2X
Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector
Winner: Summer of Tech
Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year
Winner: Seen Safety
Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year
Winner: Ubco
Highly Commended: Auror
Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution
Winner: Alimetry
PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award
Winner: Seequent
Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award
Recipient: Ian McCrae