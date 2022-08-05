2022 Hi-Tech Awards: Three gongs for Alimetry, McCrae honoured

Alimetry CEO Greg O’Grady on his company's $16m raise, and plans to launch its gastric function test in the US. Video / Alex Burton

Seequent was the big winner at the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards tonight, claiming the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category. The Gala Dinner in Wellington where the winners were announced was attended by a record crowd of close to 1100 including Prime Jacinda Ardern Minister and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.

The judges said, "Seequent is an outstanding Kiwi success story. The team has developed and deployed Kiwi technology to developers in over 100 countries around the world in a broad range of sectors, delivering advanced geoscience analysis and modelling to enable deeper understanding of the earth, and to promote economically and environmentally sound solutions. The company's reputation, growth, advanced technology and continued global performance sets it apart among the many excellent companies vying for this award."

Christchurch-based Seequent was sold to US firm Bentley Systems last year.

The other big winner was Alimetry, which makes advanced clinical solutions for investigating gastric disorders. They took home a record three awards, taking out the Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution and Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution categories.

New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair David Downs said it was great to hit so many highs this year. "Clearly, it's still been a challenge for some of our tech companies to physically get in front of their customers, but this hasn't stopped them from continuing to innovate and compete successfully on the global stage.

"The other key theme that comes through again from the finalists and winners is that New Zealand makes technology with purpose – caring for people, and the planet. Seequent and Alimetry are excellent examples of this – helping create a better tomorrow through technology," Downs said.

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

Winner: Jamie Beaton

Highly Commended: Imche Fourie

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

Winner: GNS Science & NIWA

Highly Commended: Kara Technologies

IBM Most Inspiring Individual

Winner: Brooke Roberts

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

Winner: Alimetry

Highly Commended: Writer's Toolbox

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Maori Company of the Year

Winner: Agrisea

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution

Winner: Auror

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

Winner: Alimetry

Highly Commended: StretchSense

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

Winner: FirstAML

Highly Commended: Hnry

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

Winner: M2X

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

Winner: Summer of Tech

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year

Winner: Seen Safety

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

Winner: Ubco

Highly Commended: Auror

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

Winner: Alimetry

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award

Winner: Seequent

Orion Health founder Ian McCrae. Photo / Michael Craig

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award

Recipient: Ian McCrae