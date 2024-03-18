Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

$1b+ Oyster Group fund suspends investor withdrawals, selling properties

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
This property at 107 Harris Rd, East Tāmaki, has been sold by the Oyster Direct Property Fund which is considering selling two Wellington properties as well.

One of New Zealand’s largest commercial property and fund managers, Oyster Group, has suspended withdrawals from a $1 billion-plus scheme and is selling properties to cope with rising interest rates and suffered a drop in

Latest from Business