Still CEO Hideaki Fukutake. The Auckland-based investor has expanded its portfolio by buying National Candles, Photo / Dean Purcell

National Candles, which makes traditional household and church candles, is the latest acquisition of Auckland-based investment group Still.

Still is a family-owned investment firm founded and run from Auckland’s waterfront by Hideaki Fukutake. It has a mission to start or acquire 100 companies that are “fundamentally good” for New Zealand.

Still currently owns Kings Plant Barn, the World of Wearable Art event and Metro magazine.

In March, its energy division, Shape Group, acquired 100 per cent of back-up power company Dependable Power. It also owns Queenstown’s Hulbert House, design agency DDMMYY, workspace design business No More Boring and Consult Recruitment.

National Candles might seem a surprising acquisition, but when you understood the Still 100, which is the mission to start or acquire 100 businesses in 20 years that are unique, high-quality, authentic, have long tenures and focused on New Zealand, it made sense, the company said in a statement.

Candles are difficult to import as they melt and stick together, which is why they would continue to be made locally, the company said.

Still chief executive Hideaki Fukutake said he was excited about supporting the candle business towards continued success and encouraged Kiwis to put some candles on the table, or use them as stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts this Christmas.

“National Candles is a great addition to Still. I hope Kiwis will keep using candles to create a peaceful atmosphere at home and, of course, to see in the dark when the power goes out,” he said.

He was excited to preserve traditional candle-making methods and use the finest raw materials the business can while exploring new local markets.

Still purchased National Candles from the McLean family, who have owned the business since 1996, and their intention is to keep it located in Te Aro, Wellington and service New Zealand as it has always done.

National Candles’ history can be traced back as far as the 1920s, when Prices Candles, a division of the Shell Oil Company, set up their factory in New Zealand.

“Selling a family business is a huge decision and one which we didn’t take lightly. We are proud of what we have achieved at National Candles and pleased to know how much care of this institution will continue through Still,” said outgoing chandler and owner Sam McLean.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.