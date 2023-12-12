Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

100-year-old Kiwi candle maker National Candles bought by Still

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Still CEO Hideaki Fukutake. The Auckland-based investor has expanded its portfolio by buying National Candles, Photo / Dean Purcell

Still CEO Hideaki Fukutake. The Auckland-based investor has expanded its portfolio by buying National Candles, Photo / Dean Purcell

National Candles, which makes traditional household and church candles, is the latest acquisition of Auckland-based investment group Still.

Still is a family-owned investment firm founded and run from Auckland’s waterfront by Hideaki Fukutake.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business