Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Vodafone NZ's owners have engaged bankers to manage the possible sale of its 1487 cell towers - a deal that could bring in more than $1 billion if it matches similar deals across the Tasman.

"A market engagement process has now commenced, with Barrenjoey and UBS engaged to advise Vodafone NZ," the telco's external affairs head Rich Llewellyn says.

Vodafone NZ is half-owned by NZX-listed Infratil, and half by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

In a February 15 investor day briefing, Infratil told shareholders that things were at "an advanced stage of preparation for potential separation and capital release of

passive mobile infrastructure tower assets."

This morning, Llewellyn added, "Vodafone NZ has the largest tower portfolio in New Zealand, covering 98 per cent of NZ's population, with strong co-tenancy potential, currently comprising around 1487 wholly-owned mobile towers spread across New Zealand.

Vodafone is committed to building additional sites to maintain its relative coverage and capacity position in the future. The financial year 2023 forecast ebitda [for a buyer of "TowerCo"] is $51 million."

The buyer would lease the cellsites back to Vodafone for 40 years.

Llewellyn said only the "passive" tower assets are up for grabs. "Typically the physical tower, masts and poles, foundations, fencing and access facilities, and any associated contractual rights to occupy the site area."

The deal does not include electronics, spectrum or backhaul (wireless or fibre links from the tower to Vodafone's network).

The possible sale follows two deals across the Tasman that have made cell site networks hot property.

In October 2021, Optus said it had sold a 70 per cent stake of its fully owned cell tower subsidiary to AustralianSuper (the new co-owner of Vocus) in a A$1.9 billion ($1.92b) deal that valued the 2312-site network at $A2.3b.

And in June last year, Telstra sold 49 per cent of its telecommunications towers business, InfraCo Towers - which has around 5570 sites - to a consortium for A$2.8b.

Based on those deals, pundits across the ditch see Vodafone NZ's tower network fetching between $1b and $2b.

An Infratil investor day presentation showing the breakdown of "active" and "passive" assets associated with a typical cell tower. Only the passive assets would be included in any "TowerCo" deal. Image / Infratil

Infratil has not commented on how proceeds from any TowerCo sale could be spent. One option could simply be paying down debt (Infratil and Brookfield each made a $1b contribution to their $3.4b deal to buy Vodafone NZ in 2019, with the balance coming from debt).

Spark and 2degrees' plans

At its half-year result last month, Spark NZ confirmed it was also considering a spin-off of its passive cell tower assets. The telco also has close to 1500 cell sites.

Forsyth Barr and Jarden have reportedly been engaged to advise on the possible deal.

Spark did not immediately confirm those appointments, but on an interim results conference call, CFO Stefan Knight said Spark would be looking to retain a stake in "TowerCo" in an anticipated $100m deal that would bring in a third-party investor, should it go ahead.

Last week, 2degrees CTO Martin Sharrock told the Herald his company - which has a merger on the table with Orcon Group - has no immediate TowerCo plans.

"Right now, our focus is on our network and the experience we offer for customers, but we are watching this space with interest," Sharrock said.

Shared rural towers excluded

Beyond their own networks, Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees are partners in the Rural Connectivity Group, a joint venture that is constructing several hundred celltowers in remote areas as part of the wider, public-private Rural Broadband Initiative.

Rural Connectivity Group towers would not be part of any TowerCo sale, Llewellyn said.