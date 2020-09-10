Having staff locked down in Whanganui during Covid-19 alert level 4 and 3 convinced a Palmerston North-based company to open up branch in the River City.

Hireways director and owner Tim Hart said three of its sale reps who are based in Whanganui did a bit of homework during the Covid-19 lockdown and got support from local businesses.

"They had very positive reactions," Hart said.

"They did a bit of a report and sent it through. They worked out of an office down by the river. Over Covid-19 they proved to us this works. It saves them commuting over each day."

Hireways hires out machinery such as dump trucks, excavators and rollers as well as small tools and machines for DIY projects at home.

Hart was a originally a farmer in Palmerston North, but sold up and started Hireways in 1998.

After finding a suitable building on Heads Rd and tidying it up, the Whanganui store was opened last Tuesday.

Hart said the reception had been very good so far.

He sees a bright future for the town as projects like the port rejuvenation come up.

"There's a lot of potential in Whanganui. I think it's a good timely move. There's a lot starting to happen and Whanganui has really gone forward in the last 20 years I've been watching it."