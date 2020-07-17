A family-run gift store has outgrown its garage and moved to Whanganui's main street.

Gifts from Within is opening its doors on Monday in the former Petre House after business skyrocketed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The business specialises in spirituality, selling crystals, essential oils, incense and ornaments.

Mother and daughter Lisa and Ashley Ledgerwood have been running their shop out of Ashley's garage in Aramoho since February 2019.

Now they are expanding the store by adding a spiritual centre in the building above.

The spiritual centre will focus on spiritual health and teaching. Lisa is looking to bring in a yoga and t'ai-chi practitioner to complement her.

"I have worked with spirits my whole life. But I didn't want to be just a reader, I want to teach it. I want to give people tools to create a better life for themselves," she said.

"In order to do that I needed this centre."

Ashley said business was "absolutely crazy" during the Covid-19 lockdown, and the growth had allowed them to fulfill their dream of moving into the main street.

"It got to the point where I didn't feel like I was in lockdown because I was constantly in the garage working," Ashley said.

Working from their garage allowed them to get the shop off the ground and their name out there without the potential financial burdens.

"That was our starting point. It was always going to be more. But it gave us a place to grow without overheads and get our name out there."

Gifts from Within has crystals of all sizes and shapes. Photo / Bevan Conley

During lockdown, Ashley livestreamed on their Facebook page every Wednesday, generating more than 1000 views and hundreds of comments.

"It was fantastic, we loved it. It kept that communication open with people.

"It gave them a bit more in their day, they looked forward to it," Ashley said.

The livestreams allowed the Ledgerwoods to stay connected and engaged with their viewers and customers during a tough time.

"The livestreams have become an extended family," Ashley said.

The online success and subsequent business profits allowed them to move into Victoria Ave earlier than they had anticipated.

"When we were opened the shop we were looking at two years [before] we would be able to come to the main street."

The Ledgerwoods believe the Covid-19 lockdown happened for a reason and the emphasis on mental health has never been more important.

"I think the world was meant to stop."

Lisa encourages people to come by and see what they are about.

"Even if it's not your thing, you never know until you try it," Lisa said.

"We have had people who have admitted they weren't interested to begin with end up staying with us," Ashley said.

