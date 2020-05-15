COMMENT

Freedom. We're at level 2 and it finally feels like we have some form of freedom.

Cafes and retailers are open, if you want a haircut you can get one, schools are set to return and next week you can get a drink at a pub from Thursday.

You'd be forgiven for thinking things were back to normal. But the social distancing and contact tracing methods are a giveaway.

This is the new normal.

While many businesses will be relieved to resume trading and try to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's not over yet.

Covid-19 is still in our country so we have to do our best to make sure the positive trajectory we are on doesn't change course.

But we also need to spare a thought for the business which still aren't back to business or those who will struggle to recover.

Already there have been job losses in our region: Te Puia, Ngai Tahu tourism, Skyline.

There will be others who have done their best to keep staff on but might not succeed even with help from the wage subsidy extended by eight weeks in Thursday's Budget.

Budget 2020 Live Special: The Government will borrow an extra $50 billion in the June 2021 fiscal year to mitigate the hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And there are others, such as tourism providers, that rely heavily on international tourists.

The Government's 2020 Budget will go some way to alleviate the pressure on businesses.

There is a further $50 billion for the Covid-19 response plan. About $16b of that is a jobs package, including a further wage subsidies package and infrastructure boost.

The package is estimated to save 140,000 jobs over two years, and create more than 370,000 new jobs.

But local businesses still need help from all Kiwis.

We're all being encouraged to support them by exploring our own backyards or doing a little bit of domestic travel. But when incomes dry up, we're forced to reassess what is a necessity and what is a nice-to-have. Unfortunately, experiences are likely to fall into the nice-to-have basket.

Even before Covid-19, I doubt many people were tourists in their own city unless they had visitors to show around.

This needs to change. Once businesses are lost, they may be lost forever. They won't get by without our help.

So this weekend or next week when you get a haircut, go out for dinner or return to work or school, spare a thought to those still struggling and how you can support them.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



