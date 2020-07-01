The Tararua Hub Football competition began on June 20 involving 14 teams in Under Seven and Under Nine competitions from Pahiatua, Woodville and Dannevirke.

The Under Seven competition involves nine teams of players aged 8-10 years, three from Dannevirke, four from Pahiatua and two from Woodville.

On Saturday, June 27 Pahiatua's Barnes Agri-Contracting played Dannevirke's Development Nous at Dannevirke's domain. It was a very even game, so much so that it ended in a 1-1 draw. Attacks were fast and furious and both goalies were very busy. Both teams had a good mix of girls and boys and they gelled well together.

A very strong Barnes Agri-Contraction attacking front three only had the goalie to beat. They didn't.

You can tell a junior game is in progress because there are more supporting parents on the sideline than players on the field. The atmosphere was great.

The senior nine-aside grade involving players aged 11-13 has five teams two each from Pahiatua and Dannevirke and Woodville providing one.

In addition each town runs its own junior football - Fun Football and First Kicks - open to players from 4-7 years. This focuses on introducing the game and teaching skills. In Dannevirke Emily Ward runs these sessions from 9.15am-10.15am. Registrations are still open.

The competition runs until September 19.