All aspects of dentistry are performed at Wong's Dental Surgery in Pahiatua.

It is staffed by practice manager Vivien Wong from Masterton with a team of five dentists, with one coming up Monday to Friday to Pahiatua.

All five dentists are qualified with a Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS Otago).

They are supplemented by surgeons who can come in regularly for all aspects of oral surgery. These are performed in Masterton due to the need for extra equipment which can't be transported easily.

Advertisement

"Kevin Wong is really good for dentures, having done them most of his life. He has a good name for that," says his wife Vivien.

"Patients are always happy after getting their dentures."

The practice offers all aspects of dentistry at reasonable charges.

"We don't agree with extra charges - we are affordable," says Vivien.

Preventive care goes beyond just flossing teeth. Older people tend to have decay more easily than younger people. It may be that their hands are unable to co-ordinate properly for the correct brushing of teeth.

"We suggest a special toothpaste on top of the normal toothpaste to help out in some circumstances such as when people repeatedly come back with problems.

"Our practice is well-known for dental extraction. We train our staff to be able to perform oral surgery, taking teeth out.

"In Palmerston North a patient could pay $300-$500 whereas we charge around $200-plus. As the owners of the practice, we are able to be generous and offer an affordable service," says Vivien.