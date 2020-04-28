Well-known couple Malcolm and Sylvia Peffers of Dannevirke celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in muted fashion under lockdown at their Trafalgar Street home on April 18.

More than two-thirds of those 60 years has been spent in Dannevirke, Malcolm retiring after 15 years as manager of the National Bank in 1991 and the couple choosing to stay in the town.

Malcolm Peffers and Sylvia Carrick were married in St David's Anglican Church in Naenae on April 18,1960.

Malcolm chose a career with the National Bank which meant that he was destined to move about New Zealand as the bank posted him.

"Refusal to go where sent was tantamount to denying prospects of promotion," said Malcolm.

Sylvia met Malcolm when he transferred to the Naenae National Bank Agency where he worked as a teller. Sylvia worked for her uncle in his dry-cleaning shop and used to do the shop banking. They were married six months later.

Once married they moved to Cromwell where their first two children were born. With a two-year-old and a 6-month-old they moved to Upper Hutt where Malcolm worked at the National Bank Head Office in Wellington. They added two more children and after four years in Upper Hutt Malcolm was transferred to Stratford as an accountant in the bank.

Their last child was born there and they stayed for about 11 years before Malcolm was transferred to Dannevirke as branch manager. It was a challenge running the Dannevirke branch as at that time there was a growth in mortgage lending which was rather a new ball-game for rural managers, according to Malcolm.

His five-year appointment to Dannevirke tripled into 15 before Malcolm retired.

Staying in Dannevirke was never questioned. Malcolm and Sylvia had bought a spec house on an empty section at the end of Ransom Street in 1978 and had transformed it into a beautiful property with gardens, decor and privacy, looking out to the ranges.

Since moving to Dannevirke their life had become involved in the community with Malcolm joining Dannevirke Host Lions, Badminton Club, Dannevirke Information Centre, helping set up the hugely influential Dannevirke Promotion and Development Society Inc. and the couple both joining the Fantasy Cave.

Sylvia joined the Dannevirke Floral Art Group, Gardening Group, the Horticulture Club and for many years took the local Brownie Group.

Soon after retirement the couple went on a trip to USA and Canada principally to attend the World Flower Show in Toronto, one of Sylvia's passions.

Malcolm says he is very proud of the work the Dannevirke Promotions and Development did, the most important being its last action to help finance the town's security cameras.

He has thoroughly enjoyed being a Lion, becoming its president soon after retirement and serving on many committees gaining life membership and continuing to serve.

The couple's commitment to the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave has seen thousands of hours of creativity, management and supervision spent with the devastating problems of the present site only making them more determined to secure the building behind and recreate the Fantasy Cave in all its glory.

The Covid-19 lockdown has slowed the project as the sale was due to take place and the building inspected for TDC resource consent. Now Malcolm thinks it could be June before the huge task of dismantling the existing cave and the design of the new one begins.

Over the years the "Caver Dwellers" had a great time together travelling on many an adventure organised usually by the late John MacGibbon and building a strong rapport.

Twice winning the Trust Power National Community Awards for Tararua and going to the national final was a huge accolade for the group.

Family is very important for the couple, with their three daughters and a granddaughter close by and the excuse to visit the two sons in Mt Isa and Auckland, the latter on the Northerner just before the lockdown. They have five children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Three years ago they fancied living closer to town and bought in Trafalgar Street. Once again they developed a beautiful garden.

They think the secret of 60 years married is to do lots of things together as a partnership. It certainly does not seem like 60 years they say, and they look forward to more years together surrounded by great friends and family.