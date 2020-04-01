Tararua shooters excelled at the New Zealand Clay Target National Championships in Christchurch on March 7-14 particularly those from the Dannevirke Clay Target Club.

Dave Smith made the North Island and New Zealand teams, Roger Bidois joining Dave in the North Island team and Brian Smith made the NZ Super Vets team for the World Championships to be held in Bywell England originally scheduled for July 2020 and now postponed until next year.

Over a week of intensive competition shooters from all over New Zealand competed in all the disciplines and the combined results, together with regional results shot over the past year determined the North Island and South Island teams.

Dave Smith and Roger Bidois (who lives in Ohakune but shoots for the Southern Hawke's Bay Club) both made the team which shot against the South team on the Saturday. The North Island beat the South Island by one target.

From the Saturday competition the top shooters were selected for the New Zealand team - Dave Smith being included.

The North Island Clay Target Team from left: Roger Bidois, Robert Prince, John Beddis, Kent Nicol and Dave Smith.

On Sunday the NZ team competed against Australia in Christchurch where the teams shot 250 targets each. NZ missed three, Australia missed one giving them bragging rights.

Speaking for the Dannevirke Clay Target Club members Brian Smith said "We are very proud to have two club members represent our club at this high Level. A lot of travelling to other events by both members wase put in to achieve this as this is one of the hardest teams to qualify for.

Meanwhile also in the nationals, Rob Evans of the Woodville Clay Target Club won the AA Single Rise Competition shooting 250 targets for a perfect score and beating the best in Australasia.

With other results scored during the week and throughout the year, Rob is one of the 25-strong NZ Open Mackintosh team which will compete in a 100 target postal shoot against the British home countries as well as Australia, Canada, South Africa and Ireland.

Australia has won it each year since 2013 with New Zealand usually second.