Pilsen in the Czech Republic is long way from Woodville in New Zealand.

"About as far as you can go on this planet," said Martina Havlova after her flight to New Zealand to become Woodville's artist in residence.

In the course of three months, through the magic of her camera, she was to provide her vision of the "character of the Manawatu River" for her assignment towards her Masters Degree in Ladislav Sutnar Faculty of Design and Art - University of West Bohemia in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

At the Woodville Art and History Exhibition on February 28 Havlova's work exceeded local expectations and in the remaining month she developed a second copy of her book of photos to take home, fulfilling the academic requirements of her university.

Advertisement

Havlova was also given the opportunity by hosts Joan and Kevin McIntyre to taste a little more of New Zealand scenery and culture - attending a dog trial at Kumeroa, visiting Havelock North and Napier, flying the Tararua in a local aeroclub plane to the headwaters of the Manawatu and visiting the coast – a novelty as the Czech Republic is landlocked.

She travelled to the far north and visited Cape Reinga and the Bay of Islands as her final New Zealand experience, sadly curtailed by a call from Czech consul general Hana Flanderova to get home as soon as possible as the threat of Civid-19 began to impact Europe.

Desperate attempts by a travel agent to get her on a plane initially failed, but a late call to travel to Auckland to catch the last Emirates flight out of New Zealand on Monday night had Havlova on the plane and safely into Prague 1.45am Wednesday NZ time.

Her E-mail to the McIntyres reads:

"I just wanted to let you know that we safely landed in Prague half an hour ago. The flight was good with no delays. Thank you again everyone for the wonderful time we had. I will be in touch as soon as I have internet. Take good care, stay safe and all the best to you all, Martina."