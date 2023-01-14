How to become a good investor

Photo / Getty Images.

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, Milford is hosting a series of 23 financial “how to” articles in the first 23 days of the year to help lay the ground for a fruitful year and future. Today: No. 15 – good advice and peace of mind.

The art of taking good advice can make an enormous difference.

It’s an interesting proposition: you don’t have to be good at investing to be a good investor.

Milford KiwiSaver Adviser Kirsten Bennett knows a fair bit about helping people grow into confident investors – and is excited about the future of financial advice.

Getting a few simple things right and choosing the right partner can make a big difference to your future. “Working with a financial adviser, whether that’s in-person or using digital advice, can help you set your goals and a roadmap for achieving them.”

“It’s normal to feel overwhelmed by investing. But the reality is, you can do it. I always tell people you don’t have to be good at investing to be a good investor.” says Bennett.

Historically, financial advice has been seen as out of reach for many people. But, according to Milford, that’s changing.

“We’ve developed digital advice for our KiwiSaver members,” says Bennett. “Now anyone investing with us, joining KiwiSaver for the first time or switching to us from another provider, can harness the power of financial advice.

“The best part is, you can do this in just a few minutes on any device and it’s available at no extra cost, regardless of the size of your balance.”

The KiwiSaver industry has struggled for years to persuade busy people to take advice. Bennett says it’s early days, but the take-up of Milford’s KiwiSaver Digital Advice has been strong.

“For many people, KiwiSaver will become one of their largest assets,” she says. “So, it’s really exciting to see that, in just a few minutes, you can access our digital advice and get peace of mind that your investment is on track.”

Most people want to be in a position to retire on their terms. Getting advice and ensuring you’re saving and investing in the right way can really help.

“If you’re young and in a conservative fund and you take advice and the recommendation is to move to a growth fund, this one simple change could add thousands of dollars to your retirement.” Bennett says.

Her final piece of advice is to focus on what’s important to you. Your savings and investments are a way to provide for your future self. But you don’t want to obsess over them.

“Getting good advice can give you confidence that you’re on the right track and give you the peace of mind to focus on what really matters in your life.”

Do you ever find yourself wondering about whether your savings and investments are on track?

